Bernardo Silva urges Man City to hijack big Man Utd swoop for star who’s ‘convinced’ Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva has recommended Manchester City stun rivals Manchester United by winning the race for coveted Portugal star Joao Neves, in what would be a huge summer transfer.

Neves is one of the leading candidates to replace Casemiro and become Man Utd’s new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo. Man Utd chiefs have scouted both Neves and his Benfica team-mate Antonio Silva and have been very impressed by what they have seen.

Neves is only 19 years old but loves to battle older and more experienced midfielders. Not only is the teenager fantastic at winning back possession for his team, but he is also very comfortable on the ball, which is why Europe’s elite clubs are monitoring him.

Man Utd are currently weighing up whether to sign Neves or Sporting Lisbon rival Morten Hjulmand. The latter is reportedly Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘priority’ target, and he has talked up a move to the Premier League.

But other outlets state that Man Utd have already started the bidding for Neves, having had a €60million (£51m) proposal for him rejected by Benfica.

Man Utd are expected to return with a new offer, though they will have to get far closer to the wonderkid’s £102m release clause before an agreement can be struck.

Amid all the talk surrounding Neves and Man Utd, Silva has urged his Portugal team-mate to snub Ratcliffe’s advances and instead move to Man City.

When asked about Neves, the Premier League and Champions League winner told Portuguese reporters: “I’d tell him to go to Manchester City. It’s not easy. He’s a player who, given his success last season, has many clubs wanting him.

Man Utd transfers: Bernardo Silva predicts Man City battle

“As a Portuguese and a player I like, I’d like to see him alongside me. But I want the best for him.”

Silva added: “Guardiola? I don’t need to convince him. Joao Neves is already convincing because of the way he works and the energy he brings to the game.

“He won’t be a cheap player, it won’t be easy for many clubs to get in on the act.

“Let him make his decision, let it be what’s best for him. If he keeps up this energy, he has a very good future ahead of him.”

While Ratcliffe is trying to build an exciting project at Old Trafford, it would be hard for Neves to turn down Guardiola if City enter the bidding.

City have won six out of the last seven Premier League titles and can offer the six-cap international regular opportunities to win silverware.

Plus, moving to the Etihad would allow Neves to play alongside compatriots such as Silva, Ruben Dias and Matheus Nunes, who would help him bed in quickly.

Of course, City already have world-class star Rodri as their main defensive midfielder. But it would be fantastic for Neves to learn from both Rodri and Guardiola, as they could help him become one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Should Rodri eventually return to Spain, as has been predicted, then Neves could become his successor and take up City’s No 6 role.

