Bernd Lerno says Arsenal struggled with Unai Emery’s tactics

Bernd Leno has revealed Arsenal had “problems” adapting to Unai Emery’s tactics at the start of the season at The Emirates.

The German keeper arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer for a fee reported to be £19.3million and he was one of Emery’s first signings for the Gunners.

The 26-year-old started the season as deputy to Petr Cech, but he got his chance against Vorskla before playing in the EFL Cup against Brentford in September and then replaced Cech at half-time in the Premier League clash against Watford – and has since made 21 league starts.

Leno has started to settle in although he admits a start to the season which included Manchester City and Chelsea was hard, especially adapting to Emery’s play-out-from-the-back style.

“At the beginning we saw that we had problems with many things like playing from the back, defending our goal, but I think that’s normal,” said Leno via The Metro.

“The manager said we need time and we needed confidence. ‘Last season was not the club’s best and everybody needed the confidence.

“I think we improved a lot and then we had a very good unbeaten run. We’re still improving and we have to improve. Our defence is much better than three months ago because everybody is working better. It’s very important for everybody in this team.”