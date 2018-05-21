Besiktas boss hints Brazilian attacker will make £35m Man Utd move

Manchester United’s chances of bringing Anderson Talisca to Old Trafford this summer have been given a further boost by comments made by Besiktas’ manager.

The Brazilian has long been linked with a move to United, but reports on Sunday suggested Jose Mourinho’s side had agreed to meet the €40m asking price on the Benfica frontman.

The forward has long been on Mourinho’s radar but it’s claimed the United manager decided to act after watching his toothless side struggle to impose themselves on Chelsea and in the absence of Romelu Lukaku during Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Now their chances of bringing the 24-year-old to the club appear to have been further boosted by comments made by Besiktas boss Senol Gunes, where Talisca has spent the last two seasons on loan.

“I am sorry that Talisca is gone, he’ll be a competitor to Cenk Tosun in the Premier League. I can’t tell (which club he’s joining), but he could be a rival of Cenk Tosun,” Gunes said.

The likes of Liverpool, Wolves and Roma have also been credited with an interest but Turkish newspaper Hurriyet claimed on Sunday it was United who had won the race for the powerful attacker’s signature.

During his two years in Turkey’s Super Lig, the 6ft 3in Talisca has scored and created a total of 51 goals in 80 games in all competitions.

