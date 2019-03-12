Besiktas boss in astonishing public attack on Lloris Karius

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes has publicly hammered Liverpool loan goalkeeper Lloris Karius in an amazing rant.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will likely be furious with the outburst after Gunes went public with his criticism of the 25-year-old.

Karius was offloaded on a two-year loan to the Turkish club in the summer after a nightmare performance in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Klopp signed Alisson in a then world-record £67million move for a goalkeeper and a month later Karius joined Besiktas.

His time there has not been as successful as he would have liked though and in October he published a statement claiming talk he was returning to Liverpool early was “bullsh*t.”

The German stopper has conceded 37 goals in all competitions and managed just five clean sheets all season and at the weekend he conceded a soft goal in his side’s 3-2 victory over Konyaspor.

It prompted an amazing attack from Gunes, who Turkish-Football report will be leaving the club in the summer.

“He was at fault for the goals he conceded,” Gunes said. “Karius has gone a bit stagnant, something is wrong with his electricity, motivation, enthusiasm for the game.

“It has been like that since the beginning. He does not really feel a part of the team, it’s something we haven’t been able to work out and, of course, I am partly to blame for this.”

Gunes even admitted he would have dropped Karius, who was heckled by his own fans, if his other keeper Tolga Zengin had been available.

“Something is wrong, he has also been unlucky. [He] is talented but it hasn’t worked out and we have a problem. Let me put it this way, if I still had Tolga available I would play him,” he added.

Turkish-Football claim Gunes’ outburst could be interpreted as a dig at the Besiktas board.