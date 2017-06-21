Besiktas crush dreams of reported Man Utd target Talisca

Jose Mourinho’s hopes of bringing the player he “loves” to Manchester United have been seemingly denied after Besiktas said they expected him back in Turkey next season.

The Brazilian forward suggested earlier this month that he could be set for a move to Old Trafford this summer after claiming he dreamed of a move to the Premier League.

“It’s a love that exists, I will not lie. It’s a dream, something all players want,” Talisca, who is on loan at Besiktas from Benfica, said of Mourinho.

“But it [a move] does not depend on me alone. It depends on Benfica, my representatives, who are dealing with the situation. But soon, soon, they will have the news there.

“It’s something that all players want [a move to Manchester United].”

The chances of a move appeared to gather pace on Tuesday when a report claimed United had agreed a deal for the Benfica star.

But Besiktas official Metin Albayrak has poured cold water on those claims, saying: “Well every player dreams of playing in the Premier League or La Liga but Talisca has another year with us.

“We have to be informed of any transfers, it cannot go ahead without us at the table, we have not been informed of a Man United deal.”