Turkish giants Besiktas have stepped up their frantic search for a new goalkeeper and have now asked about the availability of Manchester United’s Altay Bayindir amid complications in their bid to prise Illan Meslier from Leeds, TEAMtalk understands.

The Turkish giants have been scouring the Premier League market in recent days but have repeatedly hit dead ends. Approaches for Chelsea’s Filip Jorgensen and Liverpool’s Giorgi Mamardashvili have already been knocked back, leaving Besiktas scrambling to sign a new goalkeeper as Friday’s Turkish transfer deadline looms.

We can confirm that reports that emerged in Turkey earlier this week over a move to bring in Meslier – who has slipped to third-choice goalkeeper at Elland Road behind Karl Darlow and Lucas Perri – are indeed genuine, and the Istanbul club have been locked in talks over a deal.

But with the situation not as straightforward as they would have hoped – more on that later – sources can also now reveal that they have made an enquiry with Manchester United over the possibility of a deal for Bayindir as they widen the net for a late-window solution.

However, as it stands, sources have told us that both moves currently look unlikely and need some hurdles to overcome before the Turkish side can secure a green light.

For starters, Man Utd have swiftly told Besiktas that Bayindir and Besiktas that they are not in a position to let him leave.

Any departure would leave Michael Carrick with only Tom Heaton as senior cover for first-choice Senne Lammens. The 39-year-old is expected to retire from the game this summer, and the club are unwilling to take that risk at this stage of the season. As it stands, a deal is viewed as highly improbable.

Meslier still Besiktas’ best option – but Leeds hurdles must be cleared

Besiktas have also held discussions with Leeds over Meslier, but we’re told there are significant obstacles to overcome before a deal can get the green light.

Indeed, we understand that the Frenchman has several options lined up for the summer, when he is expected to be available on a free transfer. His availability on the free market is expected to make him an attractive option for several suitors and give him greater freedom to choose the move that is right for him.

And while positive talks have been held over a move to Besiktas this week, for a move to happen now, Meslier would need to reach an agreement with Leeds over the remainder of his contract – something that is currently not forthcoming.

Leeds are understood to be open to his departure, but on a nominal fee which would effectively cover the costs of any contractual obligations they have left with the player.

But with Besiktas themselves hoping to land Meslier on what they hoped would effectively be a free transfer, the ball has now been left in the goalkeeper’s court.

Reports in the Turkish press on Wednesday insisted, however, that there was confidence a deal would still be done, with the Turkish side now ‘eagerly awaiting’ the nod from England to finalise the transfer.

But with time running out and multiple targets slipping away, Besiktas now face a race against time to secure a new goalkeeper signing.

