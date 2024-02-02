Besiktas prepare offer for Everton star Dyche doesn’t trust; likelihood of shock exit assessed

Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Everton centre-back Michael Keane, who has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

The Turkish transfer window will close on the 9th of February, giving Besiktas a week to negotiate a deal with the Toffees for the defender.

Keane has gone through periods of being a key player for Everton but Sean Dyche has opted to use a centre-back partnership of Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski for much of this season.

The duo have performed well together, and Ben Godfrey also seems to be preferred by Dyche. He started the Toffees last game against Fulham and helped his team keep a clean sheet.

Godfrey was linked with moves away from Merseyside throughout January. AC Milan made an offer for him and Leeds United were also interested, but Everton rejected all approaches.

Keane has made seven Premier League appearances this term – only four of which have been starts – and Everton have won just one of those games.

The England international’s contract is set to expire in June 2025, so Everton may consider cashing in on him now to ensure they receive a decent fee.

Michael Keane targeted by Besiktas

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Keane is ‘on the radar of Besiktas’ as they search for a new centre-back.

It isn’t clear how much they would be willing to offer for Keane, but it’s likely Everton would only entertain a sizeable bid for him to leave mid-season.

However, even if Besiktas do make a decent offer, Dyche may be forced to turn it down due to a lack of defensive options.

As mentioned, Tarkowski, Branthwaite and Godfrey are the manager’s only other senior centre-backs.

Therefore, an injury to one of the trio would cause huge problems for Everton if Keane does leave in the next week.

Everton’s squad is generally thin, too. They only have four wingers: Jack Harrison (on loan), Arnaut Danjuma (on loan) Dwight McNeil and young prospect Lewis Dobbin – although veteran Ashley Young could play there if required.

They also have just one natural attacking midfielder – Abdoulaye Doucoure – who has been in tremendous form recently but is sidelined with an injury.

With that in mind, Dyche has a tough task on his hands as he looks to guide the Toffees away from the relegation zone, especially after they received a controversial 10-point deduction.

