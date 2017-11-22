Besiktas president provides update on Tottenham defensive target

Besiktas president Fikret Orman has confirmed that he has received no offers for Tottenham defensive target Dusko Tosic.

Spurs were linked with a January move for the Serbia international earlier this month but it would appear that a potential move is not on the agenda at this stage.

Speaking to TrtSpor, as reported by Sport Witness, Orman was asked if any offers for the player had been made, to which he replied: ”There’s no offers that have come to me.”

The 32-year-old was being tipped to make an £8million switch to north London, although that would largely depend on Besiktas bringing in Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida as his replacement.

Vida has also been linked with Everton and AC Milan but a move to Turkey could then trigger Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino into moving for Tosun – if he decides he needs to strengthen his defensive resources in the New Year.

