Besiktas president tries to accelerate loan return of Liverpool flop

Besiktas president Fikret Orman is reportedly trying to work on a solution to send Loris Karius back to Liverpool.

On Wednesday Turkiye Gazetesi claimed Karius had asked parent club Liverpool to intervene and end his loan spell in Turkey.

Now Gunes report Besiktas are trying to come to a solution with the Reds over ending his two-year loan spell immediately.

Gunes journalist Levent Gultekin via Sport Witness says that Orman will hold talks with Liverpool with regards to cutting Karius’ loan deal short, and if he cannot negotiate an early return he will speak with Karius to resolve the situation.

The 25-year old, who is under contract at Liverpool until 2021, has not had a disastrous time in Turkey, but his loan has not gone as both parties would have liked.

It was claimed last week that Karius was ‘taking legal action’ against Besiktas over ‘money he is owed’ with the goalkeeper going to FIFA over the matter.

The Turkish side are understood to owe Karius as much as four months’ wages, worth over €1million, with Karius first making contact with FIFA on February 20.

Karius was recently jeered by Besiktas supporters and was publicly blasted by their club president, who claimed “there was something wrong with his enthusiasm for the game”.