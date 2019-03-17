Besotted Klopp tells Liverpool to go all-out for €100m Spain star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants his side to go all-out for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer.

Isco, who has a huge €700m buyout clause in his contract, is under contract until 2022 but Real are likely to get just a 10th of his release clause if they put the playmaker up for sale.

Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu recently admitted that he would be interested in signing Isco, who has had a turbulent relationship with Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, the last two Real coaches.

Don Balon recently claimed that the Spaniard could be one of a number of players allowed to leave as part of a squad overhaul this summer, slapping a €100m price tag on his head.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Diario Gol claims that the Reds have made an offer for Isco – who is also wanted by Manchester City.

They claim that Jurgen Klopp is ‘in love’ with the 26-year-old, and as such Liverpool are ready to throw everything at Real to seal his signature.

Klopp is believed to be seeking depth in his attacking options, with Isco likely to be seen as an upgrade on both Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana.

