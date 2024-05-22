The best available football managers: Pochettino joins Man Utd targets and Liverpool legend

Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel are all out of work.

A number of high-profile football managers are currently out of work and looking for their next challenge.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus are already looking to hire a new manager, while Manchester United and Barcelona could both make managerial changes in the summer.

Clubs will be able to appoint former Champions League and Premier League-winning managers without paying any compensation fees.

We’ve taken a look at 10 of the best football managers who are currently out of work and have also included any speculation about their next job.

Thomas Tuchel

One of four former Chelsea managers on this list, Tuchel won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup during an 18-month spell at Stamford Bridge.

He took over at Bayern Munich in March 2023 and won a Bundesliga title, but he has decided to leave the club after a trophyless second season.

According to reports in England, the 50-year-old is now hoping to receive a contract offer from Manchester United.

“I’d rather not answer,” Tuchel said when asked about a potential return to the Premier League. “But it is no secret that I loved it at Chelsea, I loved it in England, and I loved it in the Premier League for sure.

“It was a very, very special time in England, and I remember it well.”

Roberto De Zerbi

Since joining Brighton & Hove Albion in September 2022, De Zerbi has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young coaches.

He guided the Seagulls to sixth position in his debut season before leading the team to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

But they had a difficult end to the 2023/24 campaign and both parties have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, which was set to run until 2026.

TEAMtalk understands that the 44-year-old doesn’t currently have any contract offers on the table, but he would like to manage AC Milan or Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp won a Premier League title, the Champions League, the FIFA World Club Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his eight-and-a-half-years at Liverpool.

The 56-year-old cited fatigue as a primary factor in his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season, and he now intends to take a year-long break from coaching.

“Will I ever work again?” he said. “Of course, I know myself, I cannot just sit around. I will find something else maybe to do. But I will not manage a club or a country at least for a year, that’s not possible, I cannot do that and I don’t want to.”

He has also ruled out returning to the Premier League with another club, but a number of European sides will be monitoring his situation.

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino forged an outstanding reputation in England after leading Tottenham to three top-three Premier League finishes and the 2019 Champions League final.

He replaced Tuchel at Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021 and won the French Cup and the French Super Cup in his debut season before securing the Ligue 1 title in 2021/22.

The 52-year-old returned to the Premier League with Chelsea in the summer of 2023 but has left the club by mutual consent after just one season at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk understands that he could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United if the Dutchman’s tenure comes to an end this summer.

Zinedine Zidane

Zidane enjoyed two trophy-laden spells in charge of Real Madrid, winning three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA World Club Cups.

The former France international has been out of work since he left Madrid at the end of the 2020/21 season and is now considering his options.

“Why not, anything can happen,” Zidane said when asked if he would return to coaching. “Now I’m doing other things, but we’ll see – I’d certainly like to return to the bench.”

The 51-year-old has been linked with the now-vacant Bayern Munich job, but reports in France claim that he would prefer to take over at Manchester United.

Hansi Flick

Alongside Pep Guardiola, Flick is one of only two football managers to win a sextuple with their team.

The 59-year-old achieved the historic feat during his time in charge of Bayern Munich and also won the UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year award in 2019/20.

He replaced Joachim Low and took charge of the German national team in August 2021, but he was sacked after just 25 games in charge.

Bayern have reportedly held talks with Flick in the hope of bringing the manager back to the Allianz Arena for a second spell.

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho has won a staggering 26 major trophies in his managerial career, including two Champions League titles and three Premier Leagues.

The ‘Special One’ currently finds himself without a club after being sacked by Roma in January, and he has expressed a desire to return to the dugout.

“I want [to manage],” he said. “Roma was great because we did two European finals in two years and that’s hard in a club that never did it.

“But now I have to wait for the right opportunity. I want to work tomorrow if possible, but I don’t want to make the wrong decision.”

Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas have reportedly made approaches to the 61-year-old, who has also been linked with Saudi Pro League sides Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ittihad.

🏆 Three #PL titles

✅ 217 wins in 363 matches

Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri has spent his entire managerial career in Italy, working at Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, Sassuolo, Cagliari, AC Milan and Juventus.

He won four Coppa Italias and five consecutive Serie A titles at Juventus between 2014-19, adding to the singular Scudetto he won at AC Milan in the 2010/11 season.

The 56-year-old returned to Juventus in the summer of 2021 but his second spell at the club was less successful, winning just one Coppa Italia in three years.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad could reportedly offer Allegri an immediate return to management as they seek to replace Marcelo Gallardo.

Antonio Conte

Conte boasts a trophy-winning pedigree, having won four Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italiana titles, the Premier League and an FA Cup.

The 54-year-old has been out of the game since his acrimonious exit from Tottenham Hotspur in March 2023, but he has received some lucrative offers.

“I don’t want to discuss this, but Saudi Arabia had made offers to [Roberto] Mancini and other coaches, including myself, but I refused it,” he said.

The former Juventus and Inter manager has now been tipped to return to Italy, with Napoli and AC Milan reportedly interested in securing his signature.

Graham Potter

After impressing at Ostersund, Swansea City and Brighton & Hove Albion, Potter forged a reputation as one of the best English managers in the game.

He signed a five-year contract at Chelsea in September 2022, but he endured a difficult seven-month stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old hasn’t been short of offers in the last few months, rejecting approaches from Lyon, Ajax and the Sweden national team.

According to reports in England, he is another candidate on Manchester United’s managerial shortlist.

Honourable mentions: Joachim Low, Maurizio Sarri, Lucien Favre, Niko Kovac, Rafa Benitez, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Frank Lampard, Steve Cooper, David Moyes.

