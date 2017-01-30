‘Betrayed’ Ulloa demands Leicester exit amid Sunderland interest

Leicester striker Leonardo Ulloa says he feels “betrayed” by Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri and has vowed never to play for the club again.

The Argentinian has grown frustrated at a lack of game time at the Premier League champions, and took to Twitter to vent his fury after a reported £7million offer from Sunderland was rejected.

With all respect for LCFC FANS.

I feel betrayed by Ranieri and let down by the club. I will not play again for them… — Jose Leonardo Ulloa (@Ciclone1923) January 30, 2017

Yesterday, Ulloa also tweeted that it was time to leave so he could “feel like a footballer again”, but Ranieri appears to have angered his player by telling the press he will not be allowed to leave this month.

“I know he is very, very anxious but we don’t change our mind,” Ranieri told reporters before Ulloa’s tweeted response.

“For us it’s important. We don’t want to sell him. Also I don’t want to because I have just (Islam) Slimani as a target man and I need another target man.

“I want Leo here and I hope he can be calm and understand my position. Of course he’s not happy and I understand him.

“The club know my idea very well and also Leo knows very well my idea. He is a fantastic player, a fantastic man and I believe in him.”