Betting suspended on Perisic as Inter boss responds to Man Utd talk

Bookmakers have suspended betting on Ivan Perisic joining Manchester United after Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti opened up on reports a deal was close.

We reported earlier how a deal for Perisic is expected to be announced on Tuesday and bookmakers have now followed suit with the likes of BetVictor suspending their market on the Croatian winger moving to Old Trafford.

Inter value the player at £50million but it’s believed a deal of £48million has been reached for the former Wolfsburg man.

And Spalletti has remained coy about whether Perisic will move to Old Trafford when questioned about it on Monday.

“You know everything, it’s all out there,” he told SportItalia.

Inter have been linked with a move for Lazio’s Keita Balde as a potential replacement for Perisic and Spalletti seemed to hint at the club making further additions this summer.

“I hope this team grows, because it has the chance of improving and working in the right way,” he added.

“So far everything [in our training camp] has gone pretty well.”