Biabiany agent reveals reason for Chelsea snub; ‘likes West Ham’

Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany’s agent has revealed why his client rejected a move to Chelsea and declares he wants West Ham deal.

Biabiany looked set to be joining Antonio Conte at Chelsea at the end of the January transfer window, with a loan move agreed between the London club and Inter Milan.

Conte is a big fan of the winger, having watched the player during his time in Italy, and it was expected that the out-of-favour Biabiany would join him at Stamford Bridge.

The 28-year-old is without a league appearance for Inter this season and the proposal would have given the Blues the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. However, the transfer fell through.

Now his agent, Davide Bega, has revealed to Calciomercato why his client rejected the chance to join Chelsea.

“Yes, I can confirm [Chelsea wanted to sign Biabiany].

“Conte wanted him and personally talked to Jonathan to persuade him to move to Chelsea. Chelsea’s offer, however, was late.

“They called us on Sunday night and the transfer window was closing two days later. There was no time to finalise a deal.”

His agent also opened the door for a move to Chelsea’s London neighbours, West Ham United. The winger was linked with a move to the Hammers in the transfer window, and it appears that a potential move in the summer could materialise.

When asked on whether his client would join West Ham, Bega replied: “Yes, he likes the Hammers.”