Manchester United will reportedly make an official approach to sign Jadon Sancho on Tuesday – and the deal could be finally wrapped up before the week is out, according to reports.

Sancho has long been on United’s radar. Indeed, this will be the sixth transfer window in succession they have been linked with a move. The Red Devils never came closer to Sancho as they did last summer. However, they were unable to strike a deal with Dortmund, who demanded in excess of £100million for the England winger.

However, a new transfer window brings with it new hope. Indeed, a report earlier this week claimed he is one of four big-name signings the Glazers will fund moves for this summer.

Those hopes have grown somewhat too amid claims Dortmund have now lowered that asking price for the winger. Furthermore, the 21-year-old is still said to be keen on a move.

In addition, SPORT1 chief reporter Patrick Berger claimed over the weekend that terms between Sancho and United are agreed.

And while a transfer fee is still to be agreed, The United Stand claims sources have indicated a bid for Sancho will be made imminently.

The Daily Express take it a step further by stating that an official bid from United will be launched on Tuesday. And they claim the offer will total £85m – which would make Sancho their second-highest signing of all time.

The reports state that will be enough for Dortmund to sell the England star. Discussions, however, would then take place over the breakdown of those payments.

'Sancho confirmed he wanted Man Utd move' Speaking on The Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth confirms Jadon Sancho and his representatives made it clear before August 1 that he wanted to move to Manchester United.

However, it’s claimed both United and Dortmund are keen to tie the deal up quickly. That’s led to a strong suggestion Sancho’s transfer could be sewn up before the week is out.

That would allow Sancho to focus on duties with England this summer. The winger is currently with the England squad ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Sanchio has netted 16 goals and has 21 assists for Dortmund this season.

Dortmund line up Jonathan Ikone

Dortmund already appear to have lined up their replacement for Sancho too. As per BILD, the Bundesliga giants have targeted Lille’s Jonathan Ikone as his successor.

The 23-year-old has just helped Lille to Ligue 1 title success. He scored eight times and assisted seven during 53 appearances. While not as prolific as Sancho on that front, he is highly rated. As such, Dortmund view Ikone as a quality addition to their squad.

Lille are unlikely to get Ikone go for cheap, however. The winger, who can also play as a No 10, is contracted to 2023 and is valued in the €50m bracket.

Ikone has four caps for France, scoring once. However, he narrowly missed out on their squad for Euro 2020 due to the wealth of options at their disposal.

