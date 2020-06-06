Paris Saint-Germain are reported to have lodged an opening €60m offer for long-time Manchester United midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian has been tracked by United since the days of Jose Mourinho and is widely regarded as one of Italian football’s top midfielders.

But financial constraints mean Lazio could be forced to cash in this summer and they face the prospect of losing their star man.

While United’s priorities appear to be focused on signing the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz, PSG would appear to be in the driving seat and have made their first move to sign the player.

According to Le10sport, Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as the top ‘priority’ for PSG sporting director Leonardo this summer.

As such, the outlet claims that while their opening offer of €60m has been rejected, it’s believed Lazio are holding out for nearer €85m for a star they value at nearer the €100m mark.

However, it’s reported Leonardo is refusing to increase his offer and reckons Lazio could be forced to accept their offer due to the impact that coronavirus has had on the Italian game.

Leonardo employed a similar tactic to secure the signature of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal from Inter Milan recently, although Lazio president Claudio Lotito is known as a somewhat tougher negotiator.

“We certainly don’t need to sell right now,” the club’s sporting director Igli Tare told Sky Sport Italia earlier this week.

“I think a lot will change on the transfer market, because the pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence that transformed everything, so we have to be creative, but above all very clear on our planning for the present and future.

“I think that prices won’t drop for first-rate players. Obviously for the medium and low-end players, there will be a downward trend.

“On Milinkovic-Savic, the boy’s relationship with the city and Lazio will never die because there is a very strong bond that has grown over years.

“On the other hand, considering the situation, his wishes, everything we’ve talked about, every situation will be evaluated at the right time without any pressure, but above all for the good of both parties.

“If there is a possibility that satisfies the club and the player, it will be taken into consideration. If there is not, he is happy and we are very happy for him to stay.”

It remains to be seen whether Lazio will accept the Ligue 1 giants’ offer, or whether news of their bid will rekindle Manchester United’s interest in the player.

Milinkovic-Savic is all set to resume his campaignb later this month after fears that a knee problem could bring an early end to his season.

