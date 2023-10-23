Bid that will seal Ivan Toney transfer revealed, as top source assesses Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham chances

How much it’ll take to sign Brentford hitman Ivan Toney in January has come to light, and a top source has poured cold water on Tottenham’s chances amid stronger interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has publicly admitted Toney is for sale ahead of the January window. Toney is currently unavailable for selection while serving a ban for breaching betting regulations. However, the ban will conclude midway through the winter window, thus making a transfer viable.

Toney’s mark of 20 goals in the Premier League last year was surpassed only by Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30). Toney’s willingness to press and physicality also ensure he’s worth far more to his team than just being a goal threat.

As such, London giants Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all cast their eye on Toney. Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has run the rule on where Toney might end up – and how much Brentford can realistically expect to collect.

Toney intends to stay in England

“There is a lot of interest since he joined CAA Stellar agency in the summer,” said Romano on the latest edition of the Debrief Podcast. “The idea of the player is to move to an English top club.

“There was interest from many clubs already last year, especially from Italy, some important clubs wanted to consider the opportunity to go and sign Ivan Toney but now joining Stellar group it means the priority of the player is to stay in England and to stay in Premier League.”

On the subject of who in particular could move for the frontman, Romano namechecked London heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, of the three, a move to Spurs appears to be the least likely with Ange Postecoglou understood to be content with the attacking options already at his disposal.

The Australian has used either Richarlison or Son Heung-min in the central role this season. The summer arrivals of Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson also ensure Tottenham have plenty of impactful options out wide.

“There is interest from Arsenal, for sure he is a player appreciated by people at the club so they consider Toney as an important striker but we have to see if Arsenal want to spend a big amount of money again after what they did in the summer on many players like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz,” Romano added.

“The same for Chelsea. We mention them for Victor Osimhen, but Ivan Toney is another striker they are following and monitoring because they will go for a striker in 2024 – let’s see if it’s going to be January or the summer.

“[…] We have to [also] see what Tottenham want to do. At the moment they are very happy with the squad but in case they go for a striker, Toney could be an opportunity.”

£65m can seal Toney deal

On the subject of cost, all manner of figures ranging from £60m-£85m have been touted for Toney.

But per Romano, a more realistic number that can get a deal done is £65m.

“For Brentford, the price tag has to be something around £65m,” continued Romano.

“Not less than £65m. They want more than this but the feeling of sources is that for £65m a deal could be done.”

