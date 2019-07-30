Bid to be presented as €70m star updates team-mates on Man Utd move

Bruno Fernandes’ move from Sporting CP to Manchester United is ‘edging closer’, according to the latest reports.

The Portugal midfielder is a major target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer as he looks to overhaul a United squad that finished sixth last season.

Fernandes netted 28 goals and added 14 assists in an impressive campaign for Sporting during 2018-19, and Solskjaer seemingly sees him as the ideal man to bring creativity to their midfield.

Reports over the weekend from Portugal suggested that United had finally landed their man after a patient approach, however that now seems to be far from the case.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola (via the Express) believe that Fernandes has told his team-mates that he believes a deal with the Red Devils is moving closer to completion.

The 24-year-old’s agent, Miguel Pinho, is expected to present United’s latest offer to Sporting at some point on Tuesday, however a deal is ‘far from imminent’.

That is because Fernandes’ current club want him to face Benfica in the Supertaca on Sunday and help them win the first trophy of the season against their bitter rivals, and only then will his exit be discussed.

Despite this, European football ‘expert’ Gabriele Marcotti has told ESPN FC that he believes Fernandes is not a priority for United.

“This is a funny one because this has been ongoing now for three months,” Marcotti said.

“We hear from Portugal that ‘this is imminent, this is imminent, next 48 hours’.

“I just don’t see it happening at the prices that they’re throwing around, €70m-80m.

“This is a guy who of course left Portugal very young, came to Serie A, seemed really, really promising, then he stalled a little bit, then his career got going again and he had a good season.

“I just think this is something where United, if they really wanted this guy, would have pulled the trigger on this earlier.”

