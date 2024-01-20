Bid that will see Man City sell Kevin De Bruyne revealed; as brutal Tottenham raid also prepared by Saudi clubs

The sum that must be bid before Manchester City agree to cash in on Kevin De Bruyne to Saudi Arabia has been revealed, while the SPL are also fixing their gaze on a Tottenham ace whose exit would be a crippling blow.

When pondering who is the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielder, the debate often centres around Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

However, when the curtain comes down on De Bruyne’s glittering stint in England, the Belgian superstar will be a firm fixture in that conversation.

De Bruyne will turn 33 in June and at that point, will have entered the final year of his current deal at the Etihad – unless an extension is signed before then, of course.

A lucrative late-career switch to the cash-rich Saudi Pro League has already proved too tough to ignore for many world superstars. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Sadio Mane and Karim Benzema are just four household names plying their trade in Saudi Arabia.

But according to trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, those that have already taken the leap of faith are just the tip of the iceberg.

£2bn transfer assault readied

Writing for Caught Offside, Jacobs revealed the SPL are plotting a gigantic £2bn spend for the summer window of 2024.

The £2bn figure is inclusive of transfer fees, agents fees and player wages and would blow away the £750m spent solely on transfer fees last summer.

Per the report, De Bruyne and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are the two key figures the SPL hope to sign. The chances of Salah leaving Liverpool were detailed in a separate report that can be found here.

De Bruyne approaches made; Man City price tag revealed

Jacobs stated De Bruyne’s camp have already been approached by Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. They – along with Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli – are the quartet of clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund and as such, have vast amounts of money at their disposal.

Jacobs stressed Man City manager Pep Guardiola wants De Bruyne to sign a new contract. However, if pen isn’t put to paper, a lucrative summer sale could be explored.

In that scenario, and if City do reluctantly decide to cash in with just a year left on De Bruyne’s deal, Jacobs stated only a bid in excess of £100m would be accepted.

Even for a player of De Bruyne’s calibre that is an extraordinary sum of money given he’ll be 33 years of age at the time.

However, Al-Ittihad verbally offered £150m for Salah last summer and money is clearly not a concern for the PIF-backed clubs.

Approach coming for Son Heung-min

Elsewhere, Jacobs confirmed Tottenham’s Son Heung-min is also a wanted man in Saudi Arabia.

An approach WILL be made for the South Korean, though the view in the middle east right now is convincing Son to change scenery will be difficult.

Nonetheless, it’s noted expectations over luring Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to the SPL were modest at the time and both players ultimately signed up.

Son publicly downplayed the idea of moving to the SPL when it became apparent he was on Saudi clubs’ wishlists last summer.

Like De Bruyne, Son only has 18 months left on his current contract and is well into his 30s already.

Tottenham have looked a far more vibrant side in attack since Ange Postecoglou took charge. However, many of their forwards – such as Richarlison and Brennan Johnson – are wasteful in front of goal and only Son can truly be categorised as clinical.

Losing Tottenham’s most potent attacker and captain one year on from selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is practically unthinkable for Spurs.

