A Man City bid for a Germany international described as a ‘road-runner’ has been touted, though they will likely face intense competition, per a report.

With Benjamin Mendy facing an indefinite absence through legal issues, Man City are conspicuously light in the full-backs department. Kyle Walker is unmoveable at right-back, while right-footed Joao Cancelo has made the left side his own.

Cancelo is also Walker’s main deputy at right-back, leaving just Oleksandr Zinchenko as back-up on the left with Mendy now unavailable.

As such, Sport Witness (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato) claim Man City – along with Leicester – made ‘attempts’ to sign German international Robin Gosens over the summer.

The 27-year-old operated primarily as a wing-back for Atalanta. His marauding displays down the left have been a major factor behind the Italian side’s surge in recent years.

He has cracked double figures for goals across all competitions in each of the previous two seasons. His impressive displays for Germany at Euro 2020 also caught the eye.

Described by the Manchester Evening News as a ‘road-runner’ for his all-action displays up and down the flank, a January swoop ‘cannot be excluded’.

Pep Guardiola’s side will not have it all their own way, however. Gosens is also on the radars of Juventus and Barcelona. Closer to Gosens’ current home, Inter Milan are also named as a potential suitor.

Any move is unlikely to come cheap. Gosens’ contract with Atalanta has another three years left to run. As such, only an offer of at least ‘€30m’ would twist the Serie A side’s arm.

Dortmund fail with cheeky Man City raid

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have seen efforts to prise away a prized Manchester City youngster fall short, according to a report.

The Bundesliga giants have previous after raiding City for Jadon Sancho and more recently Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. However, their hopes of a third raid on the Etihad fell short over the summer when they tried to prise away Liam Delap.

City were understood to be willing to loan out Delap this season to further his match experience. We revealed back in April that five clubs had registered an interest in landing the teenage striker.

However, Football Insider also claims Borussia Dortmund took their interest in Delap one step further. Indeed, they report they lodged a £15m bid for the talented young striker.

As per the article, they see Delap as a ‘future Champions League star’ and rate him as one of England’s brightest young talents. However, City had no hesitation in rejecting the offer and quickly tied Delap down to a new five-year deal,

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd already in talks to sign dazzling Barcelona winger; Tottenham back in for prolific hitman