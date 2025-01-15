Tottenham have joined Manchester United and Arsenal in chasing a deadly Premier League forward, and the latest update has not only detailed how much a move will cost, but claimed a deal CAN be made later this month.

The familiar faces currently sit in and around the top of the Premier League’s top scorers chart right now. Mohamed Salah is first with 18 goals, closely followed by Erling Haaland on 16. Cole Palmer has 14 goals to his name, with three players tied for fourth spot on 13 goals each.

Alexander Isak is one, while Chris Wood – fresh off his vital goal against Liverpool on Tuesday – is another. The third player tied on 13 goals is Brentford ace, Bryan Mbeumo.

The 25-year-old left-footer has quietly developed into one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards. Unfortunately for Brentford, Mbeumo’s exploits have not gone unnoticed.

Sky Germany reported on January 8 that Arsenal have shortlisted Mbeumo. The winger is admired for his versatility and would be signed to finally provide heavyweight competition and cover for Bukayo Saka on the right side.

That report was quickly followed by The Daily Star revealing Mbeumo has a huge admirer in Man Utd manager, Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese adores Mbeumo’s positional flexibility as well as his work ethic. Accordingly, The Star claimed Man Utd have put plans in place to table a £40m bid in the summer.

But according to a fresh update from RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, Mbeumo might be on the move in January.

Mbeumo is known to be on multiple club’s radars, and per the reporter, Tottenham can now be added to that list.

What’s more, Hawkins claimed all three of Spurs, Arsenal and Man Utd have ‘gathered information’ on what it will take to sign Mbeumo in January.

Bidding war to drive Bryan Mbeumo price up

Brentford do not want to sell their most potent attacker mid-season. That was the view put forward by Sky Germany last week and is reinforced in RMC Sport’s update.

However, it’s claimed the overwhelming interest in the player which could spark a January bidding war may result in Brentford cashing in if they can drive up the price.

The Bees’ valuation of Mbeumo is understood to be around the £50m mark. In lieu of the mounting interest, Brentford ‘will probably want more’ than their original £50m valuation and ‘intend to raise’ the asking price.

Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham are all desperate for a new forward who can make an instant impact this month.

Tottenham and Man Utd both lost out to Juventus for the loan signing of Randal Kolo Muani, while Arsenal have been rocked by news of Gabriel Jesus suffering an ACL injury. Bukayo Saka remains sidelined after undergoign surgery to repair a hamstring issue.

As such, RMC Sport concluded all three clubs ‘could go on the offensive before the end of the transfer window.’

Latest transfer news – Tottenham could sign Man Utd forward

If Mbeumo proved unmoveable, Tottenham’s search for attacking reinforcements could reportedly take them to Old Trafford.

According to a bombshell update from FootballTransfers, Tottenham have ‘concrete’ interest in Alejandro Garnacho and have lodged an enquiry.

Man Utd aren’t actively seeking to sell Garnacho, though are open to offloading the homegrown star for the right price. The proceeds from his sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and give Ruben Amorim scope to make critical signings of stars tailor-made for his system this month.

Man Utd’s valuation is understood to be roughly £60m and per the report, Tottenham are prepared to bid £60m.

Competition for Garnacho’s signature comes by way of Napoli who require a replacement for the PSG-bound Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Tottenham join lengthy list of Bryan Mbeumo suitors

By Samuel Bannister

Arsenal: In need of cover and competition for Bukayo Saka – as his recent injury has emphasised – Arsenal are strongly considering Mbeumo for a cross-capital move from Brentford. TEAMtalk learned they were interested in September and other sources have since backed up that Mbeumo will be a top target for Arsenal by the summer at latest.

Aston Villa: Back in September 2020, Aston Villa broke up Brentford’s ‘BMW’ attack by taking the ‘W’ away, signing Ollie Watkins in a club-record deal.

Now, nearly five years down the line and having established themselves as regular contenders for European qualification, they have been tipped to raid Brentford again for the last remaining member of that trio, Mbeumo. They may need to come close to their transfer record again to get him.

Liverpool: Going into 2025, Mohamed Salah’s future has dominated Liverpool news. There is confidence now that the Egyptian King will stay at Anfield, but equally lingering claims he could move on.

As another left-footed right winger with significant goal threat, Mbeumo has been frequently named as someone on Liverpool’s shortlist in case they need to replace Salah. Sources told TEAMtalk back in September that the Reds were regularly checking on the 25-year-old and by November they were seriously considering a move.

Man City: The faltering defending champions were mentioned as new contenders for Mbeumo back in September, but their attention has since shifted to bringing in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Man Utd: It’s been an even more turbulent season for the red side of Manchester and, with the January transfer window now open and Marcus Rashford’s future lying away from Old Trafford, the tabloids have suggested Mbeumo could be on United’s radar as they re-shape their squad for Ruben Amorim. However, they are currently struggling to fund major deals.

Newcastle: Interest in Mbeumo is long term for Newcastle, who have been considering a move for him since shortly after the last transfer window. The Magpies continue to be linked, so seem persistent in the battle for his services.

