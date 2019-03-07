Bielsa admits he doesn’t know rules; speaks out for referees

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has defended referees after a raft of high-profile VAR incidents hit the headlines this week.

Manchester United were awarded a last-gasp VAR penalty last night which Marcus Rashford converted to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men move through to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win.

There were also two big VAR incidents in Porto’s win over Roma and Argentinia boss Bielsa says referees in the modern game have a very difficult job.

Bielsa, who has refused to set Leeds the target of replicating their high-energy performance against West Brom in the club’s final 11 matches, said: “I don’t think my opinion is important. Those who evaluate the VAR, if it is convenient or not, those who propose this take into account many factors of the game.

“It won’t be my responsibility to express an opinion without knowledge. I can give an example of being in football all my life and I found the ball can be outside the pitch and inside the pitch. The basis in the game with Real Madrid, the ball was outside the pitch, but the projection of the line on the ball we saw 2cm of the ball was on the line.

“We all thought the ball was out as the basis of the ball was outside the line, but it’s not like that. This shows how difficult it is to be a referee. It’s that difficult we all make an opinion, judge the referees and we don’t even know the rules.”