Bielsa admits Leeds faults after turning reporter’s question on its head

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa revealed an absent pair were due to play versus Burnley, and turned a reporter’s question on its head.

Leeds remained win-less in the current Premier League campaign after being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Burnley. The contest was dominated by Burnley’s rough and tumble approach, with Leeds having no choice but to match their opponent’s physicality in order to compete.

Chris Wood notched against his former side after Leeds failed to clear their lines from a corner. Patrick Bamford equalised late on in similar fashion to Wood’s goal when prodding home from close range.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Leeds Live) Bielsa said: “The game, apart from two segments in the middle of each half, we managed to manage it.

“The situations we created at goal were a lot, but for them as well. The difference is for us to play well we need our creative players to be on top of their game.

“In the case of them, a day similar to Everton, but today in a more marked way. Three resources that were important: the capacity to force errors and take advantage through two strikers, the management of set-pieces and a very distinct, mechanical style of play.

MATCH REPORT: Resilient Leeds peg back Burnley as strikers haunt former clubs in feisty affair

“The style of play does not demand their players shine. This is something of value when you describe a team.”

When asked if his side surrendered possession too easily, Bielsa added: “The same thing you said, we can say in another way. In the virtues I managed of Burnley, I said they provoked errors and took advantage.

“You say the same thing in a different manner. You link that more to something bad we did than a virtue of the opponent, perhaps you’re in the right, your judgement and mine is through fault of our own.

“But there is something very true, a lot of the chances created through that aspect does not come from their creative play, it’s facilitated for them. For us, the opposite happened.

“We need to be on top of our game to attack well, but at the same time the style of play, it has risks. So much time on the ball, if you look at the touches our players had, double the touches of the opponent in the same positions. That increases the chances of making mistakes. Favours the opponent if they want to recover the ball from us.”

Seven of the most dramatic deadline day moments from Odemwingie to a faulty fax machine

Absent pair were due to play – Bielsa

On Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich’s combined absences due to positive Covid-19 tests, the Argentine added: “They were going to play, but we always have two players in each position ready to play. If Firpo does not play and Dallas does, the sub is of a similar level.”

Regarding Bamford marking his recent England call-up with a goal at Turf Moor, Bielsa concluded: “I’ve congratulated him.

“The club extended his contract as something done right. To be called up to your national team is important and deserved.”

READ MORE: Leeds and Liverpool ‘genuine contenders’ for exciting late signing – report