Bielsa frustrated after admitting Wolves ‘neutralised’ his Leeds side

Marcelo Bielsa was left frustrated after watching his side struggle in the second-half of their 1-0 loss to Wolves.

Raul Jimenez’s deflected second-half goal was enough to give the visitors victory at Elland Road.

Although Leeds dominated the opening period, the visitors were in charge from the final minute of the half when Daniel Podence’s shot was saved.

Wolves were well on top by the time Jimenez took the ball across the Leeds area before cutting back and seeing his weak effort deflect off the head of Kalvin Phillips and wrongfoot Illan Meslier.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Bielsa admitted it had been a tough game for his side.

He said: “In the first half we should have established a difference, in the second half it was more even.

Bielsa rues missed chances

“We had the sensation that we could unbalance them. We created enough opportunities to establish a lead.

“I don’t think they were better than us but they neutralised our game better. The game was very hard, very physical and there was a lot of interruptions.

“Every game you have opportunities to generate corrections.”

On VAR ruling out a goal for Wolves, he added: “VAR is a resource referees use to correct decisions.”