Bielsa angry at opening 20 minutes; names one area that cost Leeds

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa felt his side created enough chances to win following their 1-1 draw with Preston – but admitted there was one area of their play that let them down.

Alan Browne opened the scoring for the visitors following a brilliant counter-attack after 22 minutes.

Ezgjan Alioski shot wide after 28 minutes, before Luke Ayling and Alioski both fired over as United began to find their stride.

Goalkeeper Declan Rudd beat away a powerful Stuart Dallas shot at his near post, before Dallas scuffed a follow-up effort wide.

Alioski somehow fired over an open net in the 65th minute after Helder Costa’s cross from the byline caught Preston napping.

Rudd tipped away Eddie Nketiah’s glancing header a minute later as the pressure continued to grow.

Alioski smacked an effort against the foot of a post after 74 minutes from just outside the box and his luck was out again when Rudd pulled off a superb reflex save to keep out his header.

But Rudd was finally beaten when Ayling kept the ball alive to set up Dallas to give Leeds a deserved leveller.

“I was not happy with the first 20 minutes, it was not a good spell for us, we did not cope with their pressing and did not get into our game,” Bielsa said. “I felt we took control after their goal.

“It was a better display from then and we controlled 75 per cent of the game. We had enough chances to win the game towards the end and we probably should have won it.

“I admire Preston for how they got at us in the first quarter of the game. They worked very hard to put us under pressure and close us down.”

Asked where Leeds had fallen short in the game, Bielsa claimed: “We struggled to move the ball today.

“We had to move it sideways a lot and when we lost the ball going across the line it created problems for ourselves.

“I think we pressed the self-destruct button a few times which gave Preston their chances.

“Eddie Nketiah looked rapid and keen when he came on. There is still no news from Arsenal as to what they want to do with him at this stage. We want him to stay.”

Meanwhile, Jack Clarke’s loan fate has been decided after a lacklustre return to Leeds from Tottenham following his summer transfer.