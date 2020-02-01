Bielsa bemoans ’15 missed chances’ as Leeds lose to Wigan

Marcelo Bielsa thinks Leeds United are coming up against the “same situation” game after game as they missed a host of chances to get a result against Wigan.

Pablo Hernandez’s unlucky 59th minute own-goal proved the difference between the two sides at Elland Road as Leeds lost 1-0.

The defeat for Bielsa‘s side saw them slip to second in the table as title-rivals West Brom beat basement side Luton 2-0 to leapfrog them at the summit.

A victory or a draw would have seen Leeds stay top, but Hernandez’s deflection past his own keeper from a Joe Williams corner inflicted a surprise seventh loss of the season.

“I have nothing new to say,” Bielsa told reporters.

“Everything I say maybe you could interpret as excuses or justification. Two questions the match left. How we could lose this match? It was impossible to lose, not after playing.

“The second question is why we lose one match we had to win? There what I does is ask myself what we should do or not have done.

“There is a close answer. That we should have scored one of the 15 chances we had. There finishes the analysis because after 15 chances and had another 10 situations we didn’t create danger because we did passes in the box.

“Our players give passes from our to our box inside, so in those 10 situations we didn’t create danger, inside the little box, six-yard box, there were 15 players.

“If the player who gives the pass tries to give an accurate pass it’s impossible to give an accurate pass. What the player does is cross with strength and try to find someone to touch this ball.

“Of course, if the answer is we need one player to unbalance the match, of course that’s true as well, but 18 matches have passed and we have the same situation here. We never resolve a match with individual performance.”