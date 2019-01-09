Bielsa blames himself over Baker as Leeds boss discusses new signings

Marcelo Bielsa admits Leeds will look to bring in a new players to supplement their squad after admitting that he perhaps did not make Lewis Baker feel valued enough.

Baker, who has been recalled from his loan at Elland Road by Chelsea, has started just two Championship matches for the Whites this season – and while he has been substituted at half-time in both those games – he has featured in the matchday squad in each and every one of their 26 league games so far.

Although Bielsa has admitted he is yet to receive confirmation of the player’s recall, he did concede that perhaps he did not make him feel valued enough to warrant him to stay.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s Championship match against Derby, Bielsa said: “I have the same information as you. It’s not official yet, but it’s something true. It was something in the contract. Obviously Chelsea and Baker chose to use this article to go back.”

Asked if he will miss the player, Bielsa continued: “He was always inside the group, even if he didn’t play a lot. Maybe he felt that we didn’t value him at the right level. The only time I talked to him about it, not only did I tell him I wanted him to stay for the next six months but even next year.”

“He had legitimate expectancy to play more and the last game he played in the FA Cup, for me he had a positive performance. It was a starting point for his development inside the team. But I can understand that he took a different decision.”

Bielsa, who last week admitted he will look to sign a new keeper and a winger or attacking midfielder, was asked if he would try and replace Baker in the squad.

“First I’ll see what are the possibilities to bring in players – what kind of players the club can add to the team, and if they are better than the players we have,” he added. “I can’t ignore the fact that we lost players in the last few weeks.”

Bielsa was then pushed again on transfers but was not prepared to elaborate further, saying: “We’re lacking 10 players. If the club can bring in players, we’ll take them only if they are better than what we have. If nobody comes, we will solve the problem anyway.”