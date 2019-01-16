Bielsa calls emergency presser amid shock claims he will quit Leeds

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has called an impromptu press conference on Wednesday evening.

The Sky Bet Championship club announced Bielsa wanted to hold an additional media briefing at their Thorp Arch training ground at 5pm.

Bielsa admitted on Friday that he was responsible for sending a member of club staff to watch Derby training on Thursday and both the Football Association and English Football League have launched formal investigations.

An article from onefootball.com makes the staggering claim that Bielsa will resign, stating: “Sources close to the club claim that the Argentine tactician will reveal his decision at a hastily arranged press conference at 18:00 CET on Wednesday, where he will confirm his decision to step down.