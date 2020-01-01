Bielsa confirms the inevitable over Nketiah’s Leeds future

Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Eddie Nketiah played his last game for Leeds United in their draw with West Brom.

The top two faced off in an eye-catching Championship clash on New Years’ Day, with Semi Ajayi’s early opener for the Baggies being cancelled out by an own goal.

The game gave Arsenal loanee Nketiah a rare chance to start for Leeds, but he was taken off at half-time, and it was the last time he turned out for the Whites.

“Yes, we know that he’s not going to continue with us,” Bielsa revealed to Sky Sports after the game. “We are ashamed of this.

“It’s a pity for us, and of course for Arsenal and him, maybe he didn’t expect what we offer them.

“We’re grateful for the time he spent with us. He’s a great player and a great person.

“We want to congratulate Eddie, his family and Arsenal.”

Leeds stay top of the league on goal difference as a result of the match.

On the rest of the game, Bielsa added: “We should have won the match, but also we could have lost the match. How we managed the game was very good, but there were chances in both boxes.

“Maybe our chances were a little more possible and after we built some situations we couldn’t finish in a chance.

“Nketiah did something to their centre-backs and [Patrick] Bamford took advantage of the exhausted centre-backs due to Nketiah’s work.

“Also Bamford, for his physical characteristics, worked better against their defenders.

“Two sides played the match, no speculation, without violence. We keep within the rules. Nobody wanted to take advantage or use the rules to get an advantage. A team with good intentions, they play differently to us.

“They have great strikers. We managed the match, but we could not avoid them creating chances.”