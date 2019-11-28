Marcelo Bielsa remains hopeful Leeds will retain the services of on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah beyond January, amid claims Arsenal were ready to recall him and send him elsewhere.

Reports earlier this week claimed the striker will be recalled by the Gunners due to a failure to complete a certain number of minutes for the Whites. It was then suggested the Premier League side would then send the player out elsewhere to continue his development.

As per the report, Leeds are preparing for the likelihood of Nketiah returning to Emirates Stadium at the first possible opportunity in news that would come as a serious blow for Bielsa’s side.

As such, it was claimed Leeds were already sounding out a number of potential replacements should that even occur.

However, speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash against Middlesbrough, Bielsa remains hopeful Leeds can keep Nketiah and has played down reports of his recall.

“I hope he continues and I wish he wants to stay with us,” Bielsa said. “I think Eddie’s integration into Leeds is going to be good if he stays in January and through the year.

“Him and Leeds will be able to show with confidence we are looking for him.”

Arsenal’s main gripe over the player surrounds his lack of action for Leeds, though the Whites have been somewhat unlucky given that just as the striker had been slated in for a start, he picked up an uncomfortable twisted testicle injury in training.

Nketiah’s rehab from the problem has been relatively slow, but now back in training, Bielsa expects the player to return to first-team contention some time next month.

“He has trained well. Probably he is going to play a part with the Under-23s first,” Bielsa said.

Asked if his recovery had taken longer than expected, Bielsa continued: “Yes, maybe he needs a while, but I’m not sure. That would be normal.”

Leeds go into Saturday’s match with another opportunity to return to the Championship summit, with top dogs West Brom not in action until Monday night at Preston.

United had gone top, for 24 hours at least, following Tuesday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Reading and matchwinner Jack Harrison was quick to give Bielsa the praise following that success.

“It was a tough match, but we knew how important it was coming here and getting the three points,” Harrison said.

“We had a game plan and we stuck to it, the team worked hard and we ultimately got the three points we deserved. We had some opportunities where we were a bit unfortunate here and there, but we know if we stick to our game plan we have enough talent in the team to score goals.

“That’s what we’ve been doing in the last few games, we know how important it is to get the three points.

“As a squad we are fit enough to play out the games and get these last minute goals because of how fit the team is and we continue to work hard.”

