Bielsa defends Leeds philosophy as he reveals triple injury blow

Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds will not change their footballing principles after four defeats in their last six games saw the Whites relinquish their grip at the top of the Championship.

Leeds suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to new leaders Norwich in their last outing, with the Canaries’ hustling and harrying causing a one or two errors which the visitors took advantage of.

And ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash at fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough, Bielsa told a press conference that Leeds will stay true to his philosophy and that there is always an element of risk with their play.

“I never tell the players they can’t make a mistake. Our style includes a risk,” Bielsa said. “The alternative path is to use 50-50 balls but it’s better to be faithful to our style.”

Assessing why mistakes have been exposed lately, Bielsa continued: “When we increase our efficiency our opportunities are bigger. Our offensive play is very important and the efficiency has an impact on the result.

“Regarding the defensive player, that has been the basis of our team so far, I have two points of view on it. The first thing is to neutralise the attempts that the opponent builds and on this aspect the team has always been effiicent and regular.

“Second, has to do with mistakes we make in our play now close to our goal and when we make them we make it easier for the opponent to build offensive actions and on this aspect we have lacked consistency.”

Leeds will be hoping for a much-needed return to winning ways this weekend, but Bielsa has three major injury doubts ahead of the trip to The Riverside.

Bielsa revealed both midfielders Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw have knee injuries, which will mean starts for Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton. Star man Pablo Hernandez – substituted at half-time against the Canaries – is also a doubt with a groin problem.

