Bielsa drops hint over Leeds Utd’s January transfer window plans

Marcelo Bielsa has given little away after discussing his plans for the January transfer window – but has left open the possibility that the club will be on the look out for the odd deal.

The Whites have the chance to go back to the top of the Championship with a win over Reading on Tuesday night, with nearest rivals West Brom not in action until Wednesday.

After just falling short of promotion last season, much has been written about the Whites needing to strengthen their options come the January window to ensure they see the job through, with the failed capture of Daniel James last time around still rued by plenty of supporters.

And the January window set to open in just 36 days, Bielsa has hinted that director football Victor Orta is working on one or two things behind the scenes.

“Victor Orta is working with that he always had information about this,” Bielsa said.

“If we have any needs, I am sure that Victor and his group is in good condition to bring solution to us. It always has been like that since we are working here. In the sense that for one problem, you have one recommendation, one possible solution what we have analysed a lot and is possible.

“Some players fit to the style of the team and in this sense Victor Orta and his group are always making good recommendations for us.

“But if you have a need it’s not now, you will have it close to this time.

Five weeks is a short period to try to find solutions but to realise which need you have it’s a long period. So if any needs appear, Victor and his group, they have possible solutions in case we need it.”

Bielsa, meanwhile, has given his thoughts on Leeds’ improvements this season, listing two reasons for their more consistent form.