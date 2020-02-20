Marcelo Bielsa has offered a glowing tribute to Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips – and feels the homegrown star can adapt to his game to suit most opponents and continue to excel on the field.

Phillips has been attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, with the defensive midfielder – very much tipped as a England international – this season’s stand-out performer in a Leeds United side pushing for automatic promotion in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has been one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa‘s team sheet this season, featuring 29 times this season and was rewarded with a new contract at Elland Road running until 2024.

However, such has been his form this season that he continues to be linked with a plethora of Premier League sides, with the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ this week mentioned as a target for both Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

His recent absence as the result of a three-match suspension following a red card at QPR was keenly-felt by Leeds, who picked up just three points from a possible nine in his absence.

But since his return, Phillips has been a man possessed and been one of the best players on the pitch as Leeds put in two improved displays in drawing at Brentford and then beating Bristol City.

And now Bielsa has spoken warmly about what makes Leeds’ prized asset such a top performer.

“He was three matches out. He played the match with under-23s. Technically he was very good,” Bielsa said, in a press conference to preview Saturday’s match against Reading at Elland Road. “The attitude he played with was excellent. He had problems in coordination, speed, agility. In the match against Brentford he had few opportunities to touch the ball and organise the play. Just from the minute 30 to 45 he was in contact, the rest of the match no.

“He had good recoveries when danger was in front of him. The player he faced, 14, that is a number eight, neither defensive nor offensive. Not offensive like the playmakers he is used to playing. It’s like most of the playmakers of our opponents. He had problems to face this player when he changed direction with the ball.

Bielsa on what makes Phillips so good

“Those two situations, few contact with the ball to build attacks and lack of agility to adapt in defence with change of opponent’s direction are linked with situation he was out three matches. He lost a level as is natural. You can recover some things just playing, even this description he had positive impact in the match against Brentford for us because he knows how to cover our players in defence, but he recovers his real level in the last match.

“He defended against attackers or playmakers like the 20. There he had more impact in defence and more efficiency. To know what I am saying is true, normally Kalvin makes double or triple of the movements of high intensity of our centre-backs, maximal speed.

“Against Brentford and he didn’t do double or triple, he did half of the centre-backs, but last match he came back to normal values. That means he didn’t play three matches, the situation made him worse. After he started playing the situation improved. Those conclusions are not my opinion. It’s a description of the images and Kalvin’s play in the pitch. Not an opinion. One description.”

Bielsa, meanwhile, insists Kiko Casilla continues to train as normal, but insists Leeds do have a plan in place in case their No 1 is suspended following an investigation into alleged racist abuse.