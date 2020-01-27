Marcelo Bielsa has ruled out the possibility of Leeds making a further addition in the January transfer window after the club finalised the capture of Jean-Kevin Augustin from Red Bull Leipzig on Monday morning.

United confirmed the signing of the highly-rated France U21 international on a loan deal until the end of the season; Augustin arriving as the replacement for Eddie Nketiah, who returned to Arsenal earlier this month.

Augustin becomes Leeds’ third signing of the January transfer window following the arrivals of Elia Caprile and Ian Poveda, as Bielsa’s looks to get the club’s automatic promotion hopes back on track at home to Millwall on Tuesday evening.

And speaking ahead of the game with the Lions, Bielsa insisted Leeds’ work in the January window was now complete.

“We are not going to add another player,” was his simple response.

Bielsa was also asked if Augustin was his No 1 target and also confirmed Augustin would not be involved in the game against Millwall, saying: “I don’t think he’s going to be involved tomorrow. He arrived today.

“For the other question, we didn’t have an order in priorities. We verified all the of the options Victor [Orta] gave us. All of them were good. And finally it was the option of Augustin we could do.”

Asked about the qualities he brings to Leeds, Bielsa commented: “He’s a centre forward with movement, mobility. He’s involved in the combined play from the team. And he has a lot of presence in the box and he’s going to be useful for the needs we have.”

Bielsa then went into more detail about the signing of Augustin and also responded to a report that suggested he had phoned the player personally to convince him to sign.

“No, I never do that. I never did it. For me the player has to have the wish to be part of Leeds and if the club want him to play here it’s because the club has interest in him and there is nothing more to add,” he stated.

“All the information that the player needs and the sporting director provides him and in this season the staff do very serious work. I have never seen it before in my career. It’s not necessary for me to communicate with the player because all the things, information a player needs to come, he can get it without speaking to me.

“On the same line, I never talked to them to decided to come here and both of [Jack] Clarke and [Eddie] Nketiah decided to be with us without a word of Marcelo making sure that they were going to participate, I didn’t promise anything.”

When asked how long he has wanted to work with Augustin, he commented: “He’s a player who has a well known background. A good history. Even as a young player. When he used to play in the academy was one of the more he was one of the more well-known players in the world.”