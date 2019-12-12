Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa insists the club won’t be counting any promotion chickens just yet, despite opening up an 11-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham.

Victory over Hull on Tuesday night, coupled with Fulham’s defeat at Preston means Leeds go into Saturday’s match against Cardiff both top of the table and with an enviable buffer to the play-off places.

Bielsa felt Leeds deserved their win on Tuesday, though accepted after the game it they had to ride their luck to break down the Tigers.

However, Bielsa – in his pursuit of perfection – is keen to guard against complacency and has warned his players that anybody can beat anybody in the Championship.

“The difference we are talking is just one information about the reality,” Bielsa said on Thursday. “The team at the bottom can beat the first. The top of the table can lose points with the bottom.

“The objective is not talk or consider the past or future, just what’s happening now. Try to resolve every match according to its characteristics of the opponent.”

Bielsa also added that the nature of the Festive programme could also have an impact on the table, given the speed at which the games come over the holiday period.

“It’s not about them scoring and us scoring. This is just a phrase about the other team. Everybody wants to score and not concede.

“After you play against different opponent, different realities and different characteristics. Our reality changes every week.”

Leeds could have Liam Cooper back for the clash against the Bluebirds, with the captain having missed the wins over both Hull and Huddersfield, though Bielsa was remaining typically cautious.

“Cooper is much better,” he said. “The rest are not available for Saturday: [Jamie] Shackleton and Tyler Roberts.”

When asked for more details about Cooper, Bielsa added: “If there is any rest he’s not 100 per cent we’re not considering him.”