Bielsa makes frank admission over Leeds defeat to West Ham

Marcelo Bielsa had no quarrels over Leeds United’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham, conceding they were the “superior” side on the night.

Despite taking an early lead through Mateusz Klich’s penalty, Leeds failed to get anything from the game at Elland Road. Tomas Soucek equalised in the first half before Angelo Ogbonna scored a 79th minute winner.

The result means they still have just one home league win from six attempts this season.

The West Yorkshire side dominated possession but West Ham were the much better team and deserved the three points.

That is something Bielsa agrees with, telling Sky Sports: “It was a fair defeat. The type of game that it was, it doesn’t surprise us.

“We prepared ourselves to face a game of the characteristics that the game had today. They were superior.”

Leeds’ second consecutive defeat leaves them 14th in the table and could be leapfrogged by Arsenal and Brighton this weekend.

Leeds working on set-piece issue

Bielsa also said he will continue to try and rectify the issues Leeds are having at set-pieces.

West Ham’s first goal came from a corner and the second a free-kick as Leeds’ struggles defending them proved costly again.

Asked whether he is concerned about that, Bielsa said: “We know about this problem and we’re doing the necessary [things] to try and correct it.

“It’s not sufficient, but we have to insist so this problem has less influence on our games.”

The Whites were without both Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, meaning Luke Ayling had to fill in at centre half. The makeshift defence may have contributed towards the difficulties they experienced against the Hammers.

However, they’ll be hoping for an improvement in that area in time for Wednesday’s trip to Newcastle.