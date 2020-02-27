Bielsa future in doubt as LaLiga side make approach for Leeds boss

Leeds run the risk of losing Marcelo Bielsa in the summer after a Spanish club made an enquiry to his entourage about him taking over.

Bielsa is widely credited with turning Leeds’ fortunes around and making them genuine contenders for promotion out of the Championship and back into the Premier League.

Things took another positive step for Leeds with their win over Middlesbrough on Wednesday night – their first victory on the road in the new decade – as Bielsa continues to impress for the Yorkshire club.

However, his contract is up at the end of the season, and according to El Desmarque, Real Betis would like him to make the move to mainland Europe.

Betis are currently in 13th place in La Liga, which is low enough to put head coach Rubi’s position at risk.

Bielsa is seen as the ideal replacement by the Seville-based club, with the Leeds boss having previously managed in Spain with Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao.

Betis are also said to have their eyes on another manager whose most recent job was in England, as former West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is also under consideration.

However, they have now made the first steps towards poaching Bielsa by contacting those close to him, with the Spanish club believing he is a manager with a high enough profile to restore their esteem.

The source claims the 64-year-old would be open to a return to La Liga when his spell with Leeds ends, although his response to Betis’ interest is not clarified.