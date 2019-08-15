Bielsa gives brilliant answer after being asked Leeds team news

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa gave a brilliant response when asked about team news ahead of this weekend’s clash at Wigan.

Bielsa’s men head to the Latics off the back of an impressive Carabao Cup win at Salford City in midweek, a game in which the Elland Road chief made seven changes to his starting XI.

After seeing those that were given a run-out against the League Two side impress, Bielsa was asked in his pre-match press conference how his Leeds team to face the Latics would look and he referred back to his habit of naming his XI in advance.

After revealing on Monday that he had received a letter from a fan urging him not to reveal his team 48 hours in advance, he again returned to the question in hand.

“We cannot say the team two days before the game,” he said during his press conference ahead of the weekend.

“One supporter told him he is giving too much away, but between us it’s going to be the same team,” he continued with a grin on his face.

That means Bielsa looks certain to revert to the side that were held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday, although he did stress how important his full squad is to the club’s hopes of a successful campaign.

He added: “We cannot play all the league with 11 players. We always are going to need one or more in each position.

“That’s why we try to control every time. When you need changes for injuries or cards or form, allows us to find a player at a good level.”

