Bielsa gives Klopp ringing endorsement over top Liverpool transfer target

Marcelo Bielsa has endorsed the talents of Liverpool target Yves Bissouma, having coached the all-action Brighton midfielder during his time in charge at Lille.

The Malian midfielder is one of the best around in his position and has enjoyed another strong season for the Seagulls. However, with just two years left on his deal, he appears likely to be sold this summer, amid claims he won’t sign an extension.

The Athletic claims that the Seagulls will only do business for the all-action midfielder if they receive an offer they cannot refuse. It’s rumoured that any club trying to sign the 24-year-old will have to pay upwards of £40million, with Brighton owner Tony Bloom under no pressure to sell.

The Reds are expected to be in the market for a new central midfielder, with Georginio Wijnaldum tipped to move on.

The Dutchman continues to be linked with Barcelona, although Inter Milan are also still in the running.

Bissouma has been labeled as the perfect replacement for one of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield generals. The former Lille star is renowned for his lung-busting displays and is well-suited to Klopp’s playing style.

The report adds that Klopp views Bissouma as the perfect partner for Fabinho in Liverpool’s engine room. What that means for skipper Jordan Henderson remains to be seen, although the England star could be viewed as a better centre-back option going forward.

And the player’s talents have also been given a fullsome appraisal by Bielsa. The Leeds boss commented: “He was a great player for and has since confirmed it.

“It’s not the same to have potential and to show it. When I had the chance to work with him he had a lot of resources. And here, for Brighton, he has shown them completely. He has gained recognition due to his talents and resources.”

Bissouma tempers Liverpool rumours

Bissouma, meanwhile, has appeared to quash suggestions he could be Anfield-bound this summer.

He insists his only focus remains on Brighton and ensuring Graham Potter’s side secure their Premier League status.

Next up is a game against Bielsa’s Leeds on Saturday.

“I don’t have much to say about that because I’m at Brighton for the moment,” Bissouma told The Argus.

“I consider myself a Brighton player, so the most important thing right now, as I said, is to stay up.

“We’ll try and stay up, and God willing, we’ll see how things go next season.”

Even though Bissouma is one of their top targets, Liverpool also have other options to consider.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, Sheffield United’s Sander Berge and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar have also been touted as Wijnaldum replacements.

