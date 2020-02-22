Bielsa gives Phillips injury update, bemoans one aspect of Leeds display

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has provided an update on midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who was forced from the field with an injury during his team’s win over Reading on Saturday.

Phillips was substituted in the 37th minute having tried to carry on playing with a knock he had picked up earlier in the half, however was eventually replaced by Egzijan Alisoki.

An injury to the 24-year-old, an important part of Bielsa’s set-up, would be a blow for the Whites as they continue to chase promotion.

And speaking in his post-match press conference, as reported on Leeds Live, Bielsa gave this update: “I think it’s a kick. I don’t know if it’s serious or not.”

The Argentinian coach did, however, sound upbeat when asked about the possibility of having to find a way to replace Phillips should he be out of the team for any period of time, referring to past examples of how he has used his squad to cover absences.

He said: “In previous matches White played here. Ayling played instead of White in some situations.

“Anyway, White helped the team with a solid difference, but Kalvin managed the ball in a different way to White. The help of Pablo and Klich to build the play out was enough to replace the distribution of Kalvin”.

Despite losing the influential Phillips, Leeds went on to claim a 1-0 victory thanks to Pablo Hernandez’s second half strike.

Bielsa wasn’t completely satisfied with the game, though, adding that he was unhappy with how the game ended as Reading pushed for an equaliser.

“There was a situation in the last minute for them, we should have resolved”, he said.

“The number six became a striker, that created confusion we could have solved from the bench. It was this player who had a clear chance in the last minute”.

The West Yorkshire club held on for the victory, meaning they fully took advantage of the three teams directly below them, Fulham, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, dropping points.

And after a poor start to the calendar year, the Elland Road club have now won consecutive games for the first time since early December.