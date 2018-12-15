Bielsa hails Leeds after landmark win; provides Saiz exit update

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds did just about enough to win at Bolton after Patrick Bamford earned the Whites a fifth successive Championship win.

Bielsa’s side were not at their best in Lancashire, but were indebted to sub Bamford, who stepped off the bench to register the winning goal to secure a vital 1-0 win – the first time Leeds have won five league games in a row since 2009 under Simon Grayson.

In atrocious conditions, Bamford’s strike sent Leeds, temporarily at least, back to the top of the table and Bielsa was a happy man at full-time.

“It was a hard win. A deserved win but a hard one,” he said. “We had the possession but we didn’t create enough chances.”

Bamford’s goal was especially pleasing for Leeds, who had been without their expensive summer signing due to injury since early September.

“For him it’s very good for his confidence,” Bielsa continued. “He worked very hard to gain back his fitness and for us to have two good strikers in our team is very important.”

Bielsa on Saiz future

Much of the talk before the game had been on the absence of Samuel Saiz, who was left out of the matchday squad as a return to Spain with Getafe edges closer.

Asked to elaborate on the Spaniard’s future, Bielsa explained: “He has a personal situation to solve and the club allowed him to talk (to Getafe). I can’t tell you what will happen. I can tell you that he has the permission of the club to be absent.

“This is a decision between the club and Samuel Saiz. I don’t know the facts.”

