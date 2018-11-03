Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is hoping for a return to form from Samuel Saiz when their promotion push continues at Wigan on Sunday.

The Spaniard was widely regarded as one of the Championship’s top stars in the first half of last season, but his form dipped as Leeds’ play-offs hopes faded, while his performances have been up and down this campaign so far.

However, Bielsa insists Saiz remains a key player for his side and has explained why he’s a likely starter against an in-form Wigan side at the DW Stadium.

“Samu Saiz is a great player,” the Argentinian told the Yorkshire Post. “He is the player who can create the lack of balance (in the opposition) that our team needs. He is the only player in the group who can create that.

“Taking into account what he has done so far this season and what he did last year, he is the player who can create the best lack of balance in our offence.

“The most important pass that ended with the goal that was scored (against Nottingham Forest) started with Saiz. Samu’s last pass is the most aggressive one we have. Of course, after praising him like that you will ask me why he doesn’t play.

“He is not playing because he is going through ups and downs. Things like this happen. Sometimes we have to explain why Saiz is not a starter and others when (Adam) Forshaw is not a starter.”

