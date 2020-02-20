Marcelo Bielsa has praised ever-present Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich – and believes the star man can not do any better as he previewed his side’s upcoming fixture against Reading.

Klich has been an instrumental figure in Leeds United’s quest for automatic promotion to the Premier League – forming a strong partnership with in-demand midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 29-year-old has made 33 appearances for the club this season, scoring four goals this and penning a new long term deal in November – keeping him at the club until 2023.

The Poland international, who initially joined the Whites in 2017, was director of football Victor Orta’s first signing for the club. Despite a short loan stint with Dutch club FC Utrecht in 2018, Klich has become a prominent figure since the arrival of Bielsa – playing every game under the Argentine.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s match against the Royals at Elland Road, Bielsa praised the impact of the midfielder.

“He cannot do better. Klich is a player with very, very much skills physically,” the Leeds boss purred.

“A player who runs more, more intense movements and makes more movements at maximal speed. His values are now linked with how he prepares mentally. This is the fact that makes him run. More hungry he is, the more he runs.”

Klich’s fine form at the club since his return from FC Utrecht merited a recall for the Poland national team in September 2018, and has since excelled for club and country – making 94 appearances and becoming a firm fans’ favourite.

The previous contract renewals of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas and Phillips will give the Leeds faithful more optimism ahead of building a side ready for their potentially beckoning Premier League return.

Bielsa’s side host Reading at Elland Road on Saturday and remain three points clear ahead of Fulham in their pursuit for automatic promotion.