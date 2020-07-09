Bielsa hints at surprise future team selection after Leeds demolish Stoke

Marcelo Bielsa offered a surprise hint regarding his future team selection regarding talisman Pablo Hernandez after Leeds’ 5-0 victory over Stoke.

The pressure was on Leeds following victories from promotion rivals in the last 48 hours, but Bielsa’s men showed no signs of nerves after plundering five goals at home to Stoke.

The victory moves The Whites one step closer to a return to the Premier League, and the Argentine boss pointed to the moment that allowed such a commanding victory to materialise.

“Each half was different,” he said. “We started well the match. Second part of the first half we lost contact.

“After we were able to score at the end of the first half was very important. Second half early goal made the match easier. In any case, it was a good result.”

Pablo Hernandez was once again utilised from the substitutes bench, and despite scoring the game’s fourth goal, Bielsa hinted that the Spaniard may have to get used to a role on the bench.

Regarding his substitution, Bielsa said: “It was not because Stoke changed. Pablo has different characteristics to Tyler. He can adapt to any kind of match.

“If the opponent defends far from their own goal, Pablo knows how to take advantage of this circumstance. If the opponent played close to their own box Pablo knows how to assist.”

“I don’t think it makes a lot of difference if he starts or not. It is clear it’s necessary to share the minutes between some players. Pablo is very important every time he goes on the pitch.”

“We analyse him, and every player, every day. It’s something we have to decide. But in any case, he’s a player who has a lot of impact in the team.”

Asked if he enjoyed the thrashing, the Argentina replied: “It’s not exactly the word I enjoyed it. Positive performance. Manager always values a positive impact.”

On winning promotion: “Nothing is definitive. We need to fight for every point.”