Bielsa hints Cuisance move is close, but warns about repeat of James deal

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has hinted that a deal to sign Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance is close, but refused to open up on the player’s talents.

The Whites are reportedly close to landing French midfielder Cuisance, with an announcement expected soon.

Indeed after agreeing a deal with Leeds, the 21-year-old snubbed a late bid from a rival in favour of an Elland Road switch.

Asked about developments at his latest press conference however, Bielsa was coy, insisting that he does not want to talk about the deal before it goes through.

“I would prefer to talk about him when he is officially our player,” Bielsa said. “I don’t want to repeat the episode with Dan James.”

James had agreed a move to Leeds last January before the deal spectacularly collapsed. The Wales international moved to Manchester United six months later.

Cuisance will be Leeds’ fourth major outfield signing of the transfer window. Striker Rodrigo Moreno arrived for a club-record fee, before centre-backs Robin Koch and Diego Llorente also signed.

Bielsa was speaking ahead of Saturday’s mouthwatering clash with Manchester City.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford heads into the game having scored three goals in as many Premier League games this term. Indeed that run comes after he scored only one goal in his previous 27 top-flight outings.

Bielsa though insisted that he needs to see longevity from the Englishman before getting carried away with his form.

Bielsa calls for calm over Bamford form

Asked why he has sprung into life this campaign, Bielsa said (via LeedsLive): “It’s a very difficult question to answer because you have to make comparisons and in football it’s very difficult to make comparisons.

“To make conclusions ahead of time is also not good. What allows you to have good opinions or more concrete opinions are the performances over a period of time.

“For example, how do we judge (Illan) Meslier, who conceded seven goals in his first two games and then he made important saves in the game against Sheffield United?

“So we must wait a longer period of time to establish some more concrete opinions which would be better.

“In the case of Bamford, to have an opinion on 27 games which I have not seen, or to consider his efficiency in the Championship, or the efficiency he currently has at the moment, which doesn’t really compare as we’ve only played three games.”

