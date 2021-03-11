Bielsa hints at most likely exit route out of Leeds after reaching milestone

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admits that is far more likely for a top European manager to lose their job than walk away on their own terms.

Bielsa was speaking in Thursday’s press conference, which marked his 1,000th day in charge at Elland Road.

Since then, he has masterminded the club’s dream return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

However, their return to the top flight after 16 years has not passed Leeds by. The Whites sit 11th, with a top-flight finish still on the cards.

Bielsa is a well-travelled coach, with Lille and the Argentina national team both on his CV.

The Argentine‘s future remains very much intact, but he knows the sort of exit route he could expect when his credentials are called into question.

“I always think that I’m going to stay forever in all the jobs that I take and I go from day to day thinking I’m going to be here the rest of my life,” Bielsa told reporters (via Leeds Live).

“At the same time, it’s a profession that usually has interruptions.

“It is far more common that a manager is fired than he stays in the same place for a long time.”

Bielsa has both faced the sack and walked out of jobs in his recent managerial history.

After taking the reigns at Lille in July 2017, he got the sack in December that year after a poor run of results.

Prior to his spell in France, however, he quit Marseille and Lazio – the latter club after two days.

Bielsa does not think he has ‘triumphed’

Speaking of his achievements as Leeds boss, Bielsa added: “I don’t think I have triumphed in this job. The word triumph is something which evades me.

“To have been promoted, it was very difficult not to achieve this because the level of the team deserved it. Once we are in the Premier League, if we had come to the Premier League and been 10th, 9th, 8th, 7th or 6th, to have achieved this would have been a valuable achievement, but we’re not.

“We haven’t been regularly in these positions. I don’t think anyone can describe it as a successful [period].

“Not many managers in football who have the legitimacy to stay in a job as long as they like. There may be more coaches with more merit than I have.”

