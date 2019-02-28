Marcelo Bielsa ducked out of giving a thorough response to questions about how his current Leeds side would fare in the Premier League if they secured promotion.

United can return to the Championship summit if they beat West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night – and Bielsa has explained how he has spent the last couple of days trying to raise spirits after the disappointment of Tuesday’s defeat at QPR.

After playing some of the best football seen at Elland Road in many years this season, many suggested Leeds would do well in the Premier League. However, with the club’s form patchy since the turn of the year, that talk has quelled somewhat – and Bielsa – who named his side to face West Brom – has dodged questions about how he thinks they would fare.

“I couldn’t answer this question because there are so many conditions that I cannot solve today,” Bielsa told a media briefing on Thursday. “Any answer I give you wouldn’t have a substantial basis. But it’s not a basic question that you’re answering.”

Bielsa was then asked if visualising Leeds in the Premier League has formed part of the process of their bid to win promotion this season.

“There is a principle that we all apply when we educate and raise our kids. We tell them not to spend what they don’t have. So I behave like that in this case,” he added.

Bielsa, who explained why facing West Brom would stimulate his side, also responded to questions about Leeds’ profligacy in front of goal and he continued: “You can’t train the efficiency. But you can train the capacity to create chances to score.

“For me the fact that the team always deserves to score has huge value.

“I am happy when we score goals because we deserve to score goals.

“And I don’t make any conclusion when there is no correlation between the number of chances and the goals or when it’s the opposite.”