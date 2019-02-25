Bielsa in cryptic hint on whether he’ll stay at Leeds next season

Marcelo Bielsa has been discussing his future as Leeds boss ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship clash with QPR.

The Elland Road chief’s future has been placed into doubt after the club were fined £200,000 by the EFL for the whole Spygate saga, although they did at least avoid a points deduction.

Leeds currently sit third in the table, level with second-placed Sheffield United and two points behind leaders Norwich in what has been a topsy-turvy Championship season so far.

And when asked about whether he will still be in charge next season Bielsa replied: “I’ll discuss it at the end of the season when it’s assessed if the club’s goals have been reached.”

It’s unclear at this stage whether those goals are to reach the Premier League in his first season, or just the play-offs but those words would certainly not fill Leeds fans with any great optimism.

As for the game against a struggling QPR side at Loftus Road, Bielsa had the following thoughts on their opponents.

“It’s a very clear style. It’s a team that knows how they play with it. They know how to impose their skills. And definitely it is not going to be an easy game tomorrow, they’re an experienced team and it will be a very demanding game.”

Bielsa also confirmed an unchanged starting XI for the game, with Gaetano Berardi and Barry Douglas among the 18-man squad.

