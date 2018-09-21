Bielsa issues challenge to Leeds squad despite unbeaten start

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has warned that the race for promotion is a marathon and not a sprint as he declared Birmingham will not be brushed aside on Saturday.

Leeds are the Championship pacesetters, remaining the only team without a defeat in the division, sitting top with eight matches played.

On Saturday, they will welcome a Birmingham side to Elland Road who are yet to open their winning account this season.

But Bielsa has told his table-toppers, who ran out impressive 3-0 winners against Preston on Tuesday evening, not to be complacent.

“The Championship is a long season and it is not a sprint,” Bielsa said.

“Birmingham are a team that concedes very few goals, so that is an important difficulty for us, and the few goals that Birmingham have conceded, doesn’t correspond with their league ranking.

“Garry Monk was the head coach of Leeds when they finished seventh in the Championship and has been the head coach of several teams, so he is experienced.”

