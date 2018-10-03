Marcelo Bielsa challenged his Leeds players to keep proving their title credentials as they returned to the top of the Championship with a 1-0 victory at Hull.

Tyler Roberts’ superb long-range strike gave the visitors all three points as Bielsa’s men returned to winning ways with a deserved success at the KCOM Stadium.

The performance by Leeds prompted Hull boss Nigel Adkins to pay their Yorkshire rivals the highest of compliments after the match, but Bielsa said: “We will have to demonstrate that we can stay top of the league. We’ll have to demonstrate that we deserve (to stay there).

“Taking into account the last two games, we should have had three more points.

“The ranking doesn’t illustrate what you deserve, but what you’ve got.”

Leeds were good value for the win, with the scoreline not a true reflection of a game they controlled for long periods.

Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski spurned good first-half chances, while other opportunities came and went as the away team threatened to cut loose after the restart.

Bielsa said: “We were not efficient enough (up front).

“When (there is) just a one-goal difference there is always the possibility of conceding a goal. This made the game more complicated than it was.

“Until the last 10 minutes we controlled the game, controlled possession, controlled the field.”

The Argentinian was keen to praise Roberts for his performance and goal against limited opposition.

Bielsa said: “He has adapted himself very decently. I think he is a player with character and personality – he can express his virtues and his skills.

“This is something very important for a young player. He is a serious player.”

The Leeds manager added that Barry Douglas, who was substituted in the second half, suffered a muscular injury but that it was too early to make a diagnosis on the extent of the problem.

Want all the latest football news directly on your timeline? Like our Facebook page.